Ghost have officially announced their first-ever movie, Rite Here Rite Now, which will see a worldwide theatrical release for two days only.

In October of last year, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge confirmed that the band was indeed filming their debut feature film.

When Metal Hammer asked about Ghost's plans for their recorded pair of shows in Los Angeles, he said, “We were essentially shooting a film and we used two nights of crowds as extras...It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."

Now, after a teaser trailer was issued in April, those plans are coming to light.

We'll know even more come May 9 when the first full trailer is released. A pre-sale will also begin that day at the dedicated Rite Here Rite Now website and fans in most participating areas of the globe will be able to watch it in theaters on June 20 and 22. The site indicates different days for specific territories, so check carefully.

Who Will Star in Rite Here Rite Now?

Directed by Alex Ross Perry and Tobias Forge, Rite Here Rite Now will star Ghost, of course, as well as Maralyn Facey, Alan Ursillo, Ashley McBride and Kevin "Jesus" Kaufmann.

The film was produced by Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Lords of Chaos filmmaker Jonas Akerlund.

“Over a decade ago when Ghost got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was," Forge begins in a comment, "He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

Director Alex Ross Perry adds, “Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of Ghost into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n' Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for Ghost fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights.”

Ghost, Rite Here Rite Now Movie Poster

Poster for the Ghost movie 'Rite Here Rite Now' Loma Vista loading...