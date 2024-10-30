Slayer Announce Their First Show of 2025

Slayer have announced their first show of 2025!

The band's reunion was brief and one of the shows, their headline appearance at 2024's Louder Than Life festival, was called off due to weather concerns brought about by Hurricane Helene. But the band and the festival have found a resolution to make good on the lost performance. They'll be back in 2025.

Slayer and Louder Than Life Festival, Take 2

During the weather-impacted events of the 2024 festival, organizers let it be known that they tried everything they could in order to bring Slayer to the concert stage. They even offered ticketing assistance for the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento which was one of the other Slayer booked appearances for 2024.

But ultimately the big wish was for the veteran metal band to headline for the audience in Louisville at the Louder Than Life festival. So the band and festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have agreed that Slayer will return during the 2025 festivities taking place Sept. 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to finish what we started this year and celebrate the return of Slayer,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our team is hard at work finalizing an incredible lineup that we can’t wait to reveal this winter. It’s going to be epic, and we can’t wait to see everyone back in Louisville next September.”

What Else You Need to Know About Slayer's Return to Louder Than Life

DWP has also announced the benefits for 2024 passholders who were affected by the weather cancelation on Friday, Sept. 27.

Single-Day Friday pass holders can receive a full refund, or a credit applied to the purchase of 2025 passes while Weekend pass holders can receive a 25 percent refund or a credit applied to the purchase of 2025 passes. Fans will receive emails with all the details, including how to activate their offer.

Slayer's return should be enough to spark some interest in tickets for the 2025 edition of Louder Than Life. The remainder of the lineup is expected to be revealed later this winter. For now, you can sign up for the Early Access pre-sale to the 2025 Louder Than Life Festival through the festival website.