The metal world was given a huge treat this morning when Black Sabbath announced a reunion show with all four original members and fans are sharing their sentiments about the news online.

The concert, dubbed "Back to the Beginning" will take place on July 5 at the Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K., and will also feature sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Members of Guns N' Roses, Smashing Pumpkins, Disturbed, Ghost, Limp Bizkit, Korn and a few other rockers will take part in the event as well.

As it'll be Ozzy Osbourne's last concert, he'll also perform his solo material in addition to a set with Sabbath.

The performance will mark the first show Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward will play as Black Sabbath in 20 years, as Tommy Clufetos played drums during their final tour.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath's Setlist From Their Final 2017 Performance

Not only will the show be a final goodbye from the band that brought heavy metal to the world, but it's for a good cause too. All profits will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Now that we've been able to tame our excitement, let's look at how fans are reacting to the news.

Fans React to Black Sabbath Reunion Show Announcement

Reunions tend to be a bit of a controversial concept in music, especially when an artist announces a comeback after embarking on a "final tour." In this case, it's just a one-off show and not a tour, but the reactions are still a bit mixed regardless.

We'll get some of the negative ones out of the way first so we can wrap up on a positive note.

"Black Sabbath announce their final ever show for July 5th at Villa Park with arguably the greatest support acts ever. But by this point Sabbath have had so many retirements I've lost count so I'm skeptical. He he he!" one person wrote on X.

Others are not so thrilled with certain artists on the lineup.

And now, onto some of the positive responses.

See other reactions below.