With Black Sabbath announcing one final performance with the original four members, we thought it was a good time to revisit the setlist from Black Sabbath's supposed final performance back in 2017.

What did they play then? Can it give us a glimpse into what might be part of the Back to the Beginning performance with Ozzy and the band? And how might music director Tom Morello go about even topping that night?

The End of "The End"

Having reunited, toured and even recorded an album with 2013's 13 record, Black Sabbath decided the time had come to call it a career. The group announced in September 2015 that they would embark on one final tour dubbed "The End." It would start in January 2016 and end in February 2017 in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

Once that final night came on Feb. 4, 2017, there was still plenty of speculation about Black Sabbath's future, not to mention the last show they were about to play. Would Bill Ward, who had sat out over a contract dispute, make a guest appearance at the finale? Would the band either record or play the occasional performances after playing the last note of The End tour? What would come next for each of the band members?

But the focus of the evening was square on Black Sabbath going out with a bang. The final show started off aptly with the titular track sharing the band's name, "Black Sabbath." They'd quickly follow with the staple "Fairies Wear Boots" and it wasn't until the sixth song of the set, "Snowblind," where there was a bit of a break to introduce the members of the band.

The set was filled with Black Sabbath favorites, but also left some moments for fans to appreciate the group's musicianship. "Supernaut," "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and "Megalomania" were pulled together for an instrumental melody, while drummer Tommy Clufetos, as had been standard throughout the final run, had a chance to show off his skills behind the kit with a monstrous drum solo after "Rat Salad."

The group would exit the stage after finishing strong with "Iron Man," "Dirty Woman" and "Children of the Grave," only to re-emerge for a final encore of "Paranoid."

The Setlist From Black Sabbath's Final 2017 Show

Black Sabbath "The End" Final Performance Feb. 4, 2017 at GentingArena in Birmingham, England (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Black Sabbath"

2. "Fairies Wear Boots"

3. "Under the Sun" / "Every Day Comes and Goes"

4. "After Forever"

5. "Into the Void"

6. "Snowblind"

7. "War Pigs"

8. "Behind the Wall of Sleep"

9. "N.I.B."

10. "Hand of Doom"

11. "Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

12. "Rat Salad"

13. "Iron Man"

14. "Dirty Woman"

15. "Children of the Grave"

Encore

16. "Paranoid"

The Right End - Back to the Beginning

The stage for Black Sabbath's latest reunion was set back in May 2024. During an episode of Ozzy Osbourne's Madhouse Chronicles podcast with Billy Morrison, Osbourne was asked if he was satisfied with the arc of Black Sabbath's career.

Osbourne answered with a definitive "no," before elaborating "Because it wasn't Black Sabbath that finished it. It's unfinished."

"If I wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I'd jump at the chance," said Osbourne, referencing the fact that Bill Ward was absent from Sabbath's final tour and concert.

"I was sad that Bill wasn't there. Tommy [Clufetos] did a great job, but it ain't Bill Ward," he continued.

Geezer Butler soon shared a similar sentiment about how things ended with Black Sabbath and revealed he had been in touch with Osbourne.

Finally, after a period of speculation of Black Sabbath potentially doing something with Osbourne, the Back to the Beginning concert was announced, taking place on July 5 at Aston Villia Park in Birmingham with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward all set to reunite onstage for one final performance, with a supporting all-star cast rocking alongside Osbourne earlier in the evening.