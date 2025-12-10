Ex-Breaking Benjamin Members Announce Reunion Show With New Singer

Three former members of Breaking Benjamin have announced a reunion performance while pulling in a new singer that will take place near their home base in March of 2026.

The group will reportedly go under the name We Are Not Alone, with former Breaking Benjamin guitarist Aaron Fink, bassist Mark Klepaski and drummer Jeremy Hummel taking part. The lineup for the special reunion show will feature Deepfield singer-guitarist Baxter Teal slotting into the frontman spot for the band.

What Do We Know About We Are Not Alone's Reunion Show?

The reunion show will take place on March 7, 2026 at Front Street Station in Northumberland, Pa. The location is just north of where Breaking Benjamin initially formed in Selinsgrove, Pa. back in 1999.

The show will focus on the Saturate and We Are Not Alone eras of the band.

Hummel was an original member of Breaking Benjamin, appearing from the band's start in 1999 through his exit in 2004 when Chad Szeliga took over on drums for the remainder of the group's first era.

Klepaski and Fink both joined in 2002, the same year that Breaking Benjamin broke to the masses with their Hollywood Records debut album, Saturate.

Teal previously fronted the South Carolina rock band Deepfield that he formed with Shinedown's current bassist Eric Bass. The group toured during the 2000s before splitting in 2010. He's since gone on to release two additional albums under the band's name.

The singer auditioned to take part in the reunion show and what may follow. You can see the audition links for "Blow Me Away" and "So Cold" below.

Baxter Teal Auditions for We Are Not Alone With "Blow Me Away"

Baxter Teal Auditions for We Are Not Alone With "So Cold"

What Happened With the Former Members of Breaking Benjamin?

The group splintered back in the early 2010s after going on hiatus. Singer Ben Burnley clashed with guitarist Aaron Fink and bassist Mark Klepaski over their label's release of a hits collection that included a new remixed version of "Blow Me Away" with Sydnee Duran of Valora guesting.

Claiming that he and the band's management had not been consulted in the decision and that the other two musicians had acted without him, Burnley fired Fink and Klepaski. What followed was a court case in which it was eventually determined that Burnley would retain the rights to the band name moving forward.

Shortly after the court decision, drummer Chad Szeliga exited as well. Burnley has since restocked the Breaking Benjamin lineup with new musicians and continued to thrive with the Dark Before Dawn and Ember albums in 2015 and 2019.

Will We See More of We Are Not Alone?

At present, just the one date has been announced for We Are Not Alone, but according to a release from the group more shows have been offered so it's possible additional dates will follow.