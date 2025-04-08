Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace have booked a 2025 U.S. co-headlining tour that'll take place throughout the summer and fall.

The run kicks off late August in Ridgedale, Mo. and ends Oct. 12 in Durant, Oklahoma. The tour features the bands performing on separate days at Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival, which is noted in the full itinerary below.

Return to Dust will serve as support throughout the trek. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10AM local time and can be purchased on either Breaking Benjamin or Three Days Grace's websites.

Both Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace released new songs in 2024, so perhaps there will be new music from them by the time the tour kicks off.

Three Days Grace's new record is expected to arrive sometime in June, according to an interview drummer Neil Sanderson recently did with The Metal Voice [via Blabbermouth]. It'll be their first album since the return of singer Adam Gontier, who's now sharing vocal duties with Matt Walst.

Breaking Benjamin, on the other hand, aren't in a rush to release their next album, though they anticipate it will be out sometime this year. It'll be their first new full-length album since 2018's Ember.

Breaking Benjamin + Three Days Grace 2025 U.S. Tour

Aug. 29 – Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug. 30 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 1 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 8 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 11 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 13 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 14 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Breaking Benjamin)

Sept. 20 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Three Days Grace)

Sept. 23 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 25 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 1 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

Oct. 3 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 6 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Oct. 8 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 12 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater