Breaking Benjamin + Three Days Grace Book 2025 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace have booked a 2025 U.S. co-headlining tour that'll take place throughout the summer and fall.
The run kicks off late August in Ridgedale, Mo. and ends Oct. 12 in Durant, Oklahoma. The tour features the bands performing on separate days at Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival, which is noted in the full itinerary below.
Return to Dust will serve as support throughout the trek. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10AM local time and can be purchased on either Breaking Benjamin or Three Days Grace's websites.
Both Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace released new songs in 2024, so perhaps there will be new music from them by the time the tour kicks off.
READ MORE: The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2025
Three Days Grace's new record is expected to arrive sometime in June, according to an interview drummer Neil Sanderson recently did with The Metal Voice [via Blabbermouth]. It'll be their first album since the return of singer Adam Gontier, who's now sharing vocal duties with Matt Walst.
Breaking Benjamin, on the other hand, aren't in a rush to release their next album, though they anticipate it will be out sometime this year. It'll be their first new full-length album since 2018's Ember.
Breaking Benjamin + Three Days Grace 2025 U.S. Tour
Aug. 29 – Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Aug. 30 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Sept. 1 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 8 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 11 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 13 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 14 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Breaking Benjamin)
Sept. 20 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Three Days Grace)
Sept. 23 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 25 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 1 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
Oct. 3 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 6 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Oct. 8 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 12 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner