Breaking Benjamin Release First New Song in Five Years Titled ‘Awaken’ — Listen

Breaking Benjamin have released their first new song in nearly five years titled "Awaken."

The last full-length studio album the band put out was Ember in the spring of 2018. Since then, they shared the compilation album Aurora in January of 2020, which featured reimagined versions of some of their biggest songs, as well as one new track titled "So Far Away" with Scooter Ward of Cold.

That track came out in December of 2019, so it's been a while since we've heard anything completely new from the rockers. "Awaken" is a melodic hard rock song that's reminiscent of some of Breaking Benjamin's early work.

“Working on this song has been something new and exciting for all of us I believe” guitarist Jasen Rauch said in a press release. “We’ve been able to explore more of who we are traditionally, while at the same time push boundaries and try things we haven’t done in the past. Musically we’ve tried hard to stay true to what Breaking Benjamin is, but offer a new take as well.”

Listen to the song and follow along with its lyrics below.

So far, we haven't heard anything about a new album, so it's unclear whether "Awaken" will serve as a standalone single or be the first bit of the band's next record. However, the members have been teasing their next release over the last year or so, so stay tuned for any further updates.

READ MORE: Bands That Sound Like Breaking Benjamin - 10 Recommendations

"We've got about four [songs] done. We're kind of taking a summer break right now," Rauch told 99.7 The Blitz in May of this year. "As far as album release, it's a little out of our hands. Because it's later in the year, it might be pushed back till next year, just because December, everything shuts down, and you wanna get the momentum that you can."

Breaking Benjamin are currently out on a North American fall tour with Staind, Daughtry and Lakeview. Their next show is this Friday (Oct. 18) in Phoenix, Arizona. See the rest of the dates on the band's website.

Breaking Benjamin, 'Awaken'

Breaking Benjamin, 'Awaken' Lyrics

So far away I’m dead awoken

And I’m faded out of breath

Life falls to grey hope of the hopeless

And I pray without a prayer

Cut my cover down

In the hollow between

You find the venom in me

Rip my world apart

In the sorrow beneath

You find the devil in me

Stay forever in the light

I awaken I arise

I still hear the call of life

I’m taken by the tide

Life falls to grey hope of the hopeless

And now only lost remain

Tear my head apart

A broken life has left me born to burn

Stay forever in the light

I awaken I arise

I still hear the call of life

I’m taken by the tide

Stay forever in the light

I awaken I survive

I still hear the call of life

I’m taken by the tide

Arise

Stay forever in the light

I awaken I arise

I still hear the call of life

I’m taken by the tide

Stay forever in the light

I awaken I survive

I still hear the call of life

I’m taken by the tide

Breaking Benjamin, 'Awaken' Single Art

Breaking Benjamin, 'Awaken' Single Art BMG loading...