10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 9 – 15, 2024)
We've got a bit of a late summer lull as bands start booking out their year end touring plans. Only 10 major rock and metal tours were announced this week, but some big name bands got in on the action.
In This Moment lead the way, calling up Kim Dracula, Nathan James and Mike's Dead for more shows to finish up their touring year. Meanwhile, The Hu have added a bunch of headline dates during off time from the Iron Maiden tour, taking out The Funeral Portrait for shows. And you've got Knocked Loose putting together a rambunctiously good fall trek that will feature The Garden, Drain and Militarie Gun supporting on select dates.
This was a week in which we also got a wealth of anniversary-type shows from Avenged Sevenfold, Max Cavalera, Thursday and Jimmy Eat World.
See what all got announced this past week below.
Bane
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Nov. 17
Support Acts: Stick To Your Guns, Terror, Dare, Cro-Mags, Twist of Cain, Combust, Haywire, Hold My Own and Crashing Forward
Ticketing Info
Dead Icarus
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Enterprise Earth, Nekrogoblikon
Ticketing Info
Dream Phases
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Drowning Pool
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes, The Failsafe
Ticketing Info
Drug Church
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: Modern Color, Soul Blind, Pony
Ticketing Info
The Hu
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 17
Support Acts: The Funeral Portrait (Note: Some shows are supporting Iron Maiden)
Ticketing Info
In This Moment
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Kim Dracula, Nathan James, Mike's Dead
Ticketing Info
Knocked Loose
Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: The Garden, Drain, Militarie Gun
Ticketing Info
Selias
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
State Champs
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar, Daisy Grenade
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Max Cavalera will host a "Max Cavalera Dynasty" concert Nov. 9 featuring a number of his own bands and their extended family bands. Soulfly will headline, with Nailbomb, Incite, Go Ahead and Die, Healing Magic and Jade Helm set to perform. The show takes place at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Ariz.
Ticketing Info
* Avenged Sevenfold have booked a 25th anniversary club show Oct. 25 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif., hearkening back to their early days. Death By Stereo will join them on the bill. However, tickets for this special show are exclusive to members of the band's Deathbats Club.
Ticketing Info
* Jimmy Eat World will play a hometown show Oct. 17 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Ariz. where they will perform the Futures album in its entirety.
Ticketing Info
* Speaking of anniversary shows, Thursday will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Waiting album during two Dec. 7 performances at the Crossroads in Garwood, N.J.
Ticketing Info
* With the When We Were Young festival coming up quickly, organizers have announced several side shows taking place around Las Vegas in October. A Day to Remember, Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Millionaires, Neck Deep, The Home Team, Super American, Simple Plan, Boys Like Girls, Madina Lake, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, LS Dunes, Taylor Acorn and Emo Night Brooklyn will all get in sideshow dates.
Ticketing Info
* Danny Elfman has confirmed a pair of shows that will span his career in Oingo Boingo, his solo career and his years of creating film and TV scores. He'll play the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Nov. 2 and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on Nov. 3.
Ticketing Info
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
