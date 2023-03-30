Are you dying to go to one of America's biggest rock festivals in 2023 without breaking the bank? Well, you're in luck! Loudwire have teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents to give one (1) lucky winner the trip of a lifetime, including two (2) VIP passes, round-trip airfare (up to $1,000 credit) and four nights in a hotel to the DWP rock fest of their choosing.

THE Loudwire X DWP 2023 FLYAWAY ALL INCLUSIVE SWEEPSTAKES

The contest will end April 16 and the randomly selected winner will be notified April18. One (1) winner will receive a VIP trip for two to the Danny Wimmer Presents Festival of their choosing and can pick from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Tattoo & Music Festival, Louder Than Life or Aftershock.

Limit to one (1) entry per person. See the full prize and festival details below.

Prize Includes

(A) up to $1,000 in credit for round-trip airfare

(B) four (4) nights in standard hotel accommodations (one double occupancy room)

(C) two (2) VIP Festival pass access for winner and guest (If Sonic Temple is the chosen festival, VIP passes will be FIELD VIP)

Go to the contest landing page and fill in the required information for a chance to win, and head below to learn more about the rock festivals the winner can choose from.

Welcome to Rockville

May 18–21 at Daytona International Speedway

The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera.

It will be Avenged Sevenfold's first live show in five years, as well as the first time the returning Pantera have played the fest. Other scheduled acts include Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age and many more. Welcome to Rockville 2023 is scheduled for May 18–21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

See the full lineup here.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 25-28 at Columbus' Crew Stadium

Ohio's massive Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is returning in 2023 after three years, and the full lineup has just been revealed. The event will mark one of Foo Fighters' first performances as a group since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, and will also be headlined by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more.

Sonic Temple will once again be held in Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium, which had previously been known as MAPFRE Stadium. In addition to the previously aforementioned acts, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie and Deftones will serve as the other headliners during the four-day event, which will take place Thursday, May 25 through Sunday the 28.

See the full lineup here.

Inkcarceration Tattoo & Music Festival

July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio



The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event.

A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be held from July 14 through 16 with returning host Jose Mangin of SiriusXM (additionally, learn about Mangin's Headbang for Science charity and scholarship here).

See the full lineup here.

Louder Than Life

Sept. 21-24 at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds

Fans can look forward to four days of stellar music rocking Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center the weekend of Sept. 21-24 with Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day headlining.

Last year, Louder Than Life enjoyed a record-breaking 170,000 attendance and this year promises to be a full house as well. In addition to the four headliners, you can also look for sets from Weezer, Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, the Pantera celebration, Falling in Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age and Turnstile among the top billed acts of the weekend. In total, more than 100 acts will play the five stages set up and fans will be able to partake in some of Louisville's finest spirits and cuisine during their downtime from watching performances.

See the full lineup here.

Aftershock

Oct. 5-8 at Sacramento's Discovery Park

After teasing that Guns N' Roses would be one of the 2023 headliners of the Aftershock Festival, organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have now confirmed the whole lineup, which will also include headlining sets from Avenged Sevenfold, Tool and Korn.

The West Coast's biggest rock festival will once again take over Sacramento's Discovery Park the weekend of October 5-8, providing rock and metal fans with four outstanding days of music featuring over 90 bands.

Other major acts of note playing this year's festival include Incubus, Turnstile, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, 311, Queens of the Stone Age and Rancid.

See the full lineup here.