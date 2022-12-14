The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera.

It will be Avenged Sevenfold's first live show in five years, as well as the first time the returning Pantera have played the fest. Other scheduled acts include Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age and many more. Welcome to Rockville 2023 is scheduled for May 18–21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer says, "We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome to Rockville. Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold's first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot and one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the 'The World Center of Rock.' Can’t wait to see everyone in May!"

Single-day and weekend passes for Welcome to Rockville 2023 are now on sale at welcometorockville.com. Passes can be purchased as general admission, VIP or Daytona Owners Club, and layaway is available through Dec. 31. See the complete list of bands by the day below.

Welcome to Rockville 2023 Lineup

May 18, 2023, Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Band-Maid, Austin Meade, Stray From the Path, Brutus, Rain City Drive, Bloodywood, Malevolence, Vended, Rivals, Nevertel, Widow7, Conquer Divide, Budderside

May 19, 2023, Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, From Ashes to New, Born of Osiris, The Warning, Mothica, Des Rocs, Varials, Tallah, Tigercub, Slay Squad, Ryan Oakes, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Bastardane, OTTTO, Until I Die

May 20, 2023, Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Pantera, Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Pop Evil, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Ho99o9, Zero 9:36, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Kreator, The Violent, Starcrawler, Hammerhedd

May 21, 2023, Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Tool, Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Nothing, Nowhere., Angel Du$t, Nova Twins, Point North, Wargasm, Bob Vylan, Capital Theatre, Uncured, Reddstar