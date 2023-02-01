The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event.

A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be held from July 14 through 16 with returning host Jose Mangin of SiriusXM (additionally, learn about Mangin's Headbang for Science charity and scholarship here).

“We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” comments Dan Janssen, General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration.

"This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year," he continues, "and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”

That's quite a lot of fresh faces regarding the lineup, which features 22 bands on the Friday and Saturday installments with another 24 set to perform on the closing Sunday. Other high profile names include Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Lamb of God, In This Moment, Motionless in White, Megadeth, Bush and Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm.

View the daily lineups further down the page.

Of course, being a music and tattoo festival, there's a lot of other activities happening on the festival grounds, which is where some scenes from the classic movie Shawshank Redemption were filmed. Free tours of the prison are available, there will be nightly tattoo competitions and the award-winning haunted house attraction Blood Prison can be visited for an additional cost.

Single day and weekend passes as well as camping and VIP options are on sale now at the festival's website. VIP passes, however, will be offered in limited quantities.

2023 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival — Daily Lineups

Friday, July 14

Limp Bizkit

Volbeat

Highly Suspect

Coal Chamber

Hatebreed

P.O.D.

Slaughter To Prevail

We Came As Romans

Fit For A King

Chelsea Grin

Kublai Khan TX

Vended

Mothica

A Killer’s Confession

Thousand Below

Fox Lake

Violent New Breed

Dark Signal

Lonewolf

Sid Stratton

Southbound Beretta

Bittersweet Revenge

Saturday, July 15

Pantera

Lamb Of God

In This Moment

Motionless In White

Underoath

The Ghost Inside

Suicide Silence

Memphis May Fire

Mushroomhead

Fire From The Gods

The Violent

Varials

Woe Is Me

Like Moths To Flames

Uncured

Heartsick

Asava,

Set For Tomorrow

Fight From Within

Half Heard Voices

Harmless Habit

Ghostatic

Sunday, July 16

Slipknot

Megadeth

Bush

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Asking Alexandria,

Wage War

GWAR

Crown The Empire

10 Years

Fame On Fire

Dayseeker

Gideon

Eva

Under Fire

Slay Squad

Last Of Our Kind

Clifford

Nerv

Scarlett O’Hara

More Than Never

Traverse The Abyss

Frayle

God Of Nothing

Darkhorse Saloon

Inkcarceration, festival

