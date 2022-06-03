Rock radio personality and Sirius XM Liquid Metal figurehead Jose Mangin is doing something to give back to the metal community. He has launched "Headbang for Science," a nonprofit dedicated to helping metal-loving high schoolers focused on science and medicine get into college.

After all, as Mangin said in an announcement this week, education led him on the path to becoming the "Metal Ambassador" of the airwaves. Now, he wants to help other metalheads in their schooling.

Headbang for Science "provides an annual scholarship award to a graduating high school senior majoring in science/medicine, has financial need, 3.5 GPA and is passionate about metal music," Mangin says.

It's the "first and only public charity dedicated to headbangers who excel in science and want to pursue a medical career," he underscores.

Applications open this September; the first award arrives next spring. And Mangin already has a popular metal band involved. Alt-metal act Spiritbox will donate proceeds from their VIP experience at their Aug. 24 show in California to the organization.

"If it wasn't for my education, I would never have this metallically blessed life," Mangin says. "I want to give back to our metal family, help inspire kids to kick ass in school and set them up on a path for success. If I can influence a student to love metal and their grades, we all win. … Diehard metalheads can achieve national recognition and money for their educational achievements."

Check out headbangforscience.org for more info and to donate.