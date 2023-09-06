The Rock Band Carrie Underwood’s 8-Year-Old Son LOVES

In a SiriusXM interview with Jose Mangin, country/pop superstar Carrie Underwood, who is currently on the road opening for Guns N' Roses, spoke about her rock and metal fandom, even revealing which band her 8-year-old son Isaiah loves and how she first became exposed to Slipknot's music.

Underwood is a known fan of heavy music and it's not just the usual staples, either. She has previously expressed how much she loves metalcore ascendants I Prevail and admitted to having a "fangirl" moment when meeting the band back in February. And, opening for GN'R, she's busted out a heap of rock covers, including Motorhead's "Ace of Spades."

In one interview preview clip which was uploaded to SiriusXM's YouTube channel, Underwood talks about attending rock festivals in her home state of Oklahoma and how it introduced her to some extreme music.

"I remember going to big rock festivals in Tulsa and kind of being exposed to bands like Slipknot and people like that," she tells Mangin, "So it was just a really great time in music. I feel like the late '90s [and] early 2000s was just a fun time in rock music."

Mangin asks if her hockey-loving husband Mike is into rock or metal, and she replies, "No. We have very different musical tastes for sure." When pressed about her son's musical interests, Underwood enthuses, "My eight-year-old loves Papa Roach."

Isaiah is a bit of a musician himself, even at such a young age. Two years ago, he made his singing debut, joining mom on a Christmastime cover of "Little Drummer Boy."

Carrie Underwood on Rock/Metal Fandom

In an additional interview snippet, Underwood talks about hearing Ozzy Osbourne and George Strait on her own SiriusXM channel and then tells Mangin how much she appreciates that this is more than just a job for him and that his passion is pure and from the heart.

It's an accurate assessment. Mangin's love of heavy music is sincere and he continuously finds ways to support this community from within, including the launch of his Headbang For Science charity and scholarship initiative.

Headbang for Science provides an annual scholarship award to a graduating high school senior majoring in science/medicine, has financial need, 3.5 GPA and is passionate about metal music.

The first three recipients were announced in July and you can learn more about the project here.

Carrie Underwood Admires Jose Mangin's Passion for Metal