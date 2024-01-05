Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Workout Song Is One of 2023’s Biggest Metal Songs

Pop/country superstar Carrie Underwood just launched her own SiriusXM workout channel "Carr-dio" and it even features one of 2023's biggest metal songs — "Watch the World Burn" by Falling In Reverse.

Underwood, who is a known rock and metal fan, enjoying the classic hits as much as anthemic, pulse-pounding metalcore such as I Prevail, tells SiriusXM that the new workout channel is "all about just picking music that makes you feel good."

"I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with — it kind of depends on my mood and what I’m doing," she adds.

It appears that the songs to help get your body in motion will showcase a diverse range of musical styles. It's something Falling In Reverse do on their own on "Watch the World Burn," which showcases rap, metalcore, trap and symphonic elements.

“It switches gears a lot, and it’s kind of an epic song," Underwood enthuses, "Whenever you get a song that is just epic — like, it’s long and visual and switching cadence — I always think that’s cool. So that one gets me going."

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke caught wind of Underwood's fandom, sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), exclaiming "Awesome Carrie!"

Falling In Reverse, "Watch the World Burn"

Falling In Reverse in 2024

Later this month, Falling In Reverse will head out on a U.S. tour supporting Disturbed alongside openers Plush.

The trek kicks off on Jan. 19 in Illinois and will wrap up on March 3 in Las Vegas.

See all of the dates here.