As the 2024 touring schedule started to roll out, the pairing of Disturbed and Falling in Reverse on the "Take Back Your Life" trek was among the most anticipated early-year tours, pairing up two of rock's biggest acts on a bill that is rounded out by one of rock's most promising newer bands, Plush.

The tour got underway Friday (Jan. 19), with the three bands taking over the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

In advance of the run, Plush dropped the new song "Hope It Hurts" off their upcoming EP Find the Beautiful.

Falling in Reverse, who had a big 2023 thanks to the success of their singles "Watch the World Burn" and "Last Resort (Reimagined)," were next up, followed by headliners Disturbed who are continuing to support 2022's Divisive.

You can check out the setlists from each band, as well as fan-shot video from opening night of this tour below.

The three bands will touch down in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa over the next week. Get tickets here and see the remaining dates listed further down the page.

Disturbed Setlist — Jan. 19, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Hey You"

02. "Stupify"

03. "Ten Thousand Fists"

04. "Prayer"

05. "Are You Ready"

06. "Bad Man"

07. "A Reason to Fight"

08. Guitar Solo

09. "Land of Confusion" (Genesis cover)

10. "The Vengeful One"

11. Drum Solo

12. "The Game"

13. "The Sound of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

14. Bass Solo

15. "Indestructible"

16. "Don't Tell Me" (with Moriah Formica) (live debut)

17. "The Light"

18. "Stricken"

Encore:

19. "Unstoppable"

20. "Down With the Sickness"

21. "Inside the Fire"

Disturbed, "Prayer" (Jan. 19, 2024)

Falling In Reverse Setlist — Jan. 19, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Zombified"

02. "I'm Not a Vampire"

03. "Losing My Mind"

04. "Fuck You and All Your Friends"

05. "The Drug in Me Is You"

06. "Just Like You"

07. "Watch the World Burn"

08. "Voices in My Head"

09. "Popular Monster

Falling in Reverse, "Watch the World Burn" (Jan. 19, 2024)

Plush Setlist — Jan. 29, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Athena"

02. "Champion"

03. "Run" (live debut)

04. "Barracuda" (Heart cover)

05. "Hate"

06. "Hope It Hurts" (live debut)

07. "Left Behind"

Disturbed / Falling in Reverse / Plush - Take Back Your Life 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood