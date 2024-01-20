Disturbed + Falling in Reverse Play First 2024 Show Together – Setlist + Video
As the 2024 touring schedule started to roll out, the pairing of Disturbed and Falling in Reverse on the "Take Back Your Life" trek was among the most anticipated early-year tours, pairing up two of rock's biggest acts on a bill that is rounded out by one of rock's most promising newer bands, Plush.
The tour got underway Friday (Jan. 19), with the three bands taking over the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.
In advance of the run, Plush dropped the new song "Hope It Hurts" off their upcoming EP Find the Beautiful.
Falling in Reverse, who had a big 2023 thanks to the success of their singles "Watch the World Burn" and "Last Resort (Reimagined)," were next up, followed by headliners Disturbed who are continuing to support 2022's Divisive.
READ MORE: Isolated Vocal Track to Disturbed's Biggest Hit Is F'n Wild
You can check out the setlists from each band, as well as fan-shot video from opening night of this tour below.
The three bands will touch down in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa over the next week. Get tickets here and see the remaining dates listed further down the page.
Disturbed Setlist — Jan. 19, 2024
via setlist.fm
01. "Hey You"
02. "Stupify"
03. "Ten Thousand Fists"
04. "Prayer"
05. "Are You Ready"
06. "Bad Man"
07. "A Reason to Fight"
08. Guitar Solo
09. "Land of Confusion" (Genesis cover)
10. "The Vengeful One"
11. Drum Solo
12. "The Game"
13. "The Sound of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)
14. Bass Solo
15. "Indestructible"
16. "Don't Tell Me" (with Moriah Formica) (live debut)
17. "The Light"
18. "Stricken"
Encore:
19. "Unstoppable"
20. "Down With the Sickness"
21. "Inside the Fire"
Disturbed, "Prayer" (Jan. 19, 2024)
Falling In Reverse Setlist — Jan. 19, 2024
via setlist.fm
01. "Zombified"
02. "I'm Not a Vampire"
03. "Losing My Mind"
04. "Fuck You and All Your Friends"
05. "The Drug in Me Is You"
06. "Just Like You"
07. "Watch the World Burn"
08. "Voices in My Head"
09. "Popular Monster
Falling in Reverse, "Watch the World Burn" (Jan. 19, 2024)
Plush Setlist — Jan. 29, 2024
via setlist.fm
01. "Athena"
02. "Champion"
03. "Run" (live debut)
04. "Barracuda" (Heart cover)
05. "Hate"
06. "Hope It Hurts" (live debut)
07. "Left Behind"
Disturbed / Falling in Reverse / Plush - Take Back Your Life 2024 Tour Dates
Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff