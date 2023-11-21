The Isolated Vocal Track to Disturbed’s ‘Down With the Sickness’ Is F’n WILD

Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" is an iconic song for a few reasons, all of which are even more in focus on the totally wild isolated vocal track of the band's all-time hit.

Isolated vocal tracks can be a lot of fun, whether it's having a good laugh at David Lee Roth's standalone singing on Van Halen's "Runnin' With the Devil" — complete with all of Diamond Dave's uproarious wails and unique inflections — or marveling at Rob Halford's searing high-pitch screams on Judas Priest's "Painkiller."

In the case of "Down With the Sickness," the title track to Disturbed's 2000 debut album which launched their career with overwhelming mainstream success, it's an opportunity for fans to hear two signature parts of the song, only without the instrumental aggression that offers necessary context for David Draiman's expressions of angst.

Of course, the most famous moment in the song is the "Ooh-wah-ah-ah" scream that comes in after the tension-building opening. The other moment comes later in the track as Draiman, through a metaphorical lens, uses the first-person perspective to bring child abuse to the forefront.

Disturbed's 2024 Plans

In continued support of their 2022 album Divisive, Disturbed will headline a 2024 North American tour with support from Falling In Reverse and Plush. That run kicks off on Jan. 19 and will conclude on March 3.

Disturbed, "Down With the Sickness" — Isolated Vocal Track