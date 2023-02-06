How would you rank Disturbed's studio albums?

It's time to get up, come on get down with Disturbed's music career. Since arriving on the map of most music fans at the beginning of the 21st century, Disturbed have enjoyed a steady string of chart-topping albums, major rock radio hits and a reputation as one of the top touring acts going.

Starting off in the Windy City, the members of Disturbed paid their dues before hitting it big and once they did, they made sure they stayed on top. But with such a quality career, it makes the task of ranking the band's albums all the more difficult. And when you look at what got ranked at the bottom of this list you realize just how great a career they've had.

So head down to the gallery below and take a look how we ranked Disturbed's studio albums from weakest to strongest.

Disturbed Albums Ranked Eight albums = 10,000 and more fists in the air! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

David Draiman Plays 'Wikipedia Fact or Fiction?'