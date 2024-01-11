Disturbed’s David Draiman Shares First Photo With His New Girlfriend

Well, it appears David Draiman has found love again. The Disturbed frontman took to social media yesterday (Jan. 10) and shared his first photo with his new girlfriend.

Draiman revealed that he was going through a divorce with his ex-wife Lena Draiman in early 2023. The couple had been married for 11 years, and had a son together named Samuel, who's now 10. According to Blabbermouth, the singer wrote that he felt "heartbroken" and "very lost," but assured there was no bad blood between himself and Lena.

The divorce was finalized in the spring. But now, it seems that Draiman has been able to mend his heart a bit, as he posted a photo of himself with a woman on Instagram.

"My lady," the vocalist wrote as the caption of the photo, followed by a heart emoji. He also tagged the woman, whose name is Sarah Uli. According to her Instagram profile, she's a Miami-based model. She shared the same image of herself with Draiman last night as well, captioning it, "You," with a heart emoji.

Several musicians commented on Draiman's post expressing their happiness for his newfound relationship.

"David, you are such a beautiful soul. Im so glad u have found someone who makes you happy," Halestorm's Lzzy Hale wrote.

I Prevail's Brian Burkheiser commented, "Happy for you brotha!"

See the post below.

It's unclear how Draiman met Uli, but he did own a home in Miami for a time, though he sold it in late September for $5 million [via the New York Post]. In May of last year, the singer revealed that he'd made a Tinder profile after a fan posted a screenshot of his account on X. The fan assumed the account was fake, but the vocalist confirmed that it was real.

"You’d be surprised. It’s hard for a guy like me to meet the right woman. I’ll tell you, it’s been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain," Draiman expanded.

His stint on the platform didn't last long, though, and he deleted the account shortly after.

"Holy fucking dumpster fire Batman, Tinder was an absolute shitishow. Scammers, grifters, fakes and phonies abound. What a colossal fucking nightmare. Deleted it. Dear lord," he wrote in another post on X.

We wish Draiman all the best.