Drive-Thru Employee Mistakes Ivan Moody for Disturbed’s David Draiman, Video Goes Viral

Have you ever mistaken a rock star for someone else? A drive-thru employee mistook Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody for another rock star over the weekend — Disturbed's David Draiman — and the video has gone viral.

The encounter took place in the drive-thru of a Taco John's, which is a Mexican fast food chain. Apparently, the employee at the window recognized Moody and asked if he was in a band, but confused him with Draiman. Moody then took a video of the conversation and asked the employee to repeat what they had said, and they were a good sport about it.

"This young lady right here just asked me if I was in a band, and I was like, 'Yes.' And she said, I look just like who?" Moody said in the clip, which he uploaded to his TikTok.

"The lead singer from Disturbed," the employee responded.

"I love you, Dave," Moody added.

No shame — everyone makes mistakes, and at least the employee was able to laugh about it with the singer afterward.

Moody tagged Disturbed in the TikTok, and added the hashtags #cantgetupset and #imafantoo in the caption. It's since amassed over 2.1 million views, with more than 142,000 likes and 3,500 comments. It doesn't appear that Draiman or Disturbed have acknowledged the video yet.

"Five Finger Disturbed Punch," someone wrote in a comment, which was liked by Moody.

READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Bands People Used to Hate But Totally Love Now

"I freaking love that she knows the existence of Disturbed," someone else added.

A couple of other people suggested that the bands head out on tour together, and see if Taco John's will sponsor it.

Check out the video for yourself below.