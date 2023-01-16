Try Not to Laugh Challenge – David Lee Roth’s Isolated Vocals From Van Halen’s ‘Runnin’ With the Devil’

It's not that David Lee Roth's vocals on Van Halen staple "Runnin' With the Devil" aren't and haven't always been amazing, but you've never heard them quite like this. You can blame song saboteur There I Ruined It for this new audio crime scene.

There I Ruined It plays with all kinds of audio to make strange mash-ups and song mutations that are generally annoying. Like inserting the vocals to Survivor's "Eye of The Tiger over some warble-ly piano music for "Amazing Grace." Slowed down, pitch corrected way up, it's ugly. Then again, There I Ruined It's slug line is "I lovingly destroy your favorite songs." So be it.

The manipulator has now played with the isolated vocals of "Runnin' With the Devil" by Roth (which are readily available on the internet and have been for quite some time) for a new creation. This one is unique for its subtractions, however, as opposed to adding a new, terrible piece to the mix. Gone are all the actual lyrics to "Runnin With the Devil," but what stayed in are Roth's signature punctuations in the piece. The "non-word" parts. The whoops, ahh-yahs, shrieks, woooo-hooos, and more.

Check it out below. Try not to laugh! Good luck. And then try not to laugh at a few more There I Ruined It songs. Like Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" mashed-up with "The Hokey Pokey." And Eminem's "Without Me" as bluegrass. Complete with barnyard sound effects. It's great.

There I Ruined It Ruins David Lee Roth Isolated Vocals of Van Halen's

"Runnin' With The Devil"

There I Ruined It's Limp Bizkit "Break Stuff" and "The Hokey Pokey"

There I Ruined It's Eminem Bluegrass Version of "Without Me"