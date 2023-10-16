Disturbed Announce 23-Date 2024 North American Tour With Falling in Reverse + Plush
Disturbed will kick off 2024, extending their "Take Back Your Life" touring with a new North American leg over the first three months of year. The band will be taking out Falling in Reverse and Plush on the run, which starts Jan. 19 in Peoria, Illinois.
The touring comes as the band continues a successful year in support of their Divisive album, which is currently available at this location. Their summer tour was one of the band's most successful to date with 336,000 tickets sold over the 36-show run.
Falling in Reverse have also had a hugely successful year, thanks to the release of the singles "Watch the World Burn" and their re-imagining of Papa Roach's "Last Resort." Meanwhile Plush continue to be one of the buzziest new bands, led by singer Moriah Formica. Their opening set is one not to be missed.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, Oct., 17 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour.
Disturbed / Falling in Reverse / Plush 2024 Tour Dates
Jan. 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^non-Live Nation date
