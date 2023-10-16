Disturbed Announce 23-Date 2024 North American Tour With Falling in Reverse + Plush

Disturbed will kick off 2024, extending their "Take Back Your Life" touring with a new North American leg over the first three months of year. The band will be taking out Falling in Reverse and Plush on the run, which starts Jan. 19 in Peoria, Illinois.

The touring comes as the band continues a successful year in support of their Divisive album, which is currently available at this location. Their summer tour was one of the band's most successful to date with 336,000 tickets sold over the 36-show run.

Falling in Reverse have also had a hugely successful year, thanks to the release of the singles "Watch the World Burn" and their re-imagining of Papa Roach's "Last Resort." Meanwhile Plush continue to be one of the buzziest new bands, led by singer Moriah Formica. Their opening set is one not to be missed.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, Oct., 17 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

And just a note for all the Disturbed fans out there, you can catch David Draiman as the special guest on the Loudwire Nights radio show on Thursday, Oct. 26. You can listen live every weeknight at 7PM right here; the shows replay every day.

Disturbed / Falling in Reverse / Plush 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^non-Live Nation date