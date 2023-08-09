See Brilliant Photos From Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 North American Tour Kickoff

The North American leg of Guns N' Roses' 2023 tour kicked off over the weekend in Moncton, Canada, with country superstar Carrie Underwood as the opening act. You can see some great photos from the show below.

Underwood, who's a self-proclaimed massive Guns N' Roses fan, played a set full of rock 'n' roll covers, as well as some of the more guitar-driven tracks from her own catalog. The country singer tackled songs by Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, i-Ten, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Motorhead during her set (check them out here), and there seemed to have been a positive reaction to her performance from the rock band's fans.

"Carrie Underwood opening for Guns N' Roses in Moncton covering 'The Ace of Spades' something I never thought I'd see! Fabulous she killed it," one person wrote on social media.

"Waiting for guns but Carrie Underwood blew it out of the water!!! Wow great show carrie!" another praised.

Guns N' Roses took the stage later in the evening and played a 28-song set [via Setlist.fm], and Underwood joined them onstage during "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City." It's rumored that they'll be releasing a new song called "Perhaps" this Friday (Aug. 11), according to Blabbermouth. The group soundchecked the song back in June before their show in Tel Aviv, but they've yet to perform it.

In the meantime, check out some captivating photos from the band's Moncton performance below.

Guns also played a show with Underwood in Montreal, Canada on Aug. 8. Their next concert will be held Aug. 11 in Hershey, Pa., where The Pretenders will be the supporting act. You can check out the rest of their upcoming shows and opening acts at this location.

Photos From Guns N' Roses' 2023 North American Tour Kickoff Photos from Guns N' Roses' Aug. 5 show in Moncton, Canada.