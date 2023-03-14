Axl Rose Joins Carrie Underwood Onstage for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Performance

Guns N' Roses won't be hitting the road until later this year, but fans at Carrie Underwood's Los Angeles show last night (March 13) got a special treat when Axl Rose joined her onstage for a performance of "Welcome to the Jungle."

The pair have sang together a couple of times now, but this is the first time they've collaborated on "Welcome to the Jungle." Underwood first brought Rose onstage last year during her headlining set at California's Stagecoach festival in late April, where the pair sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" together. A few months later, Guns invited the country singer to join them for both songs during two of their shows in London.

A self-proclaimed GN'R superfan, Underwood made "Jungle" part of her regular setlist throughout her recent Denim & Rhinestones tour, performing it during the encore of each concert. But last night, Rose surprised the crowd and sang it with her, and it seems that they even coordinated their outfits for the occasion.

"Los Angeles, I want to hear you make some noise for Axl Rose," Underwood screamed to the crowd as the Guns N' Roses frontman appeared from below the stage.

See a fan-filmed video of the performance below.

GN'R are set to hit the road starting in June with a handful of shows in the Middle East, then they'll head to Europe until late July. In early August, they'll kick off a North American tour. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

Axl Rose Joins Carrie Underwood Onstage for 'Welcome to the Jungle'