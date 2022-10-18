Carrie Underwood Belts Out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Tour Kickoff

At the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, country/pop star Carrie Underwood belted out a powerful cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle."

The Oct. 15 set was dominated by eight new tracks off her latest album, for which the tour is named after, including a six-song performance from a secondary stage halfway through the show, finishing things out back on the main stage later on.

For the penultimate song of the night, Underwood rose up from beneath the stage to a darkened arena lit only by red lights as the iconic opening guitar riff from the Appetite for Destruction opener played out. It was met by a massive roar from the crowd as the singer spends the next four-and-half minutes commanding the stage while her backing band plays a spot-on rendition. Underwood flashes some of Axl Rose's signature moves too.

Watch the video clip below.

It's not the first time we've seen the country/pop superstar sing some GN'R live either. On April 30, she made a guest appearance with Guns N' Roses during their performance at the Stagecoach Festival in California to sing "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City." Two months later in London on July 1, she made another cameo with the band on the same pair of songs.

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses are also out on the road and footage recently emerged of them rehearsing an unreleased song. They even sound checked a never-before-played deep cut from Use Your Illusion I — "Don't Damn Me."

Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" — Oct. 15, 2022

