See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song

We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago.

Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" — two outtakes from the Chinese Democracy era that were reworked to feature Slash and Duff McKagan. Prior to the release of "Absurd," they debuted it live during a show in Boston, and just a few days before they dropped "Hard Skool," Slash posted a TikTok of them rehearsing it.

The new video clip was posted on an Instagram Live by Slash's girlfriend, Meegan Hodges. A fan screen-recorded the video and uploaded it to Reddit, allowing fellow fans to speculate which song the rockers were jamming. According to the majority of them, it's a track called "Oklahoma."

See the recording for yourself below.

Being that "Absurd" was originally titled "Silkworms" during the Chinese Democracy days, even if they do end up releasing "Oklahoma," it may have a different title.

Earlier this year while promoting his fourth solo album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Slash confirmed that GN'R would release more new music this year, particularly two more outtakes from Chinese Democracy. The musicians apparently agreed to re-record and put out these songs after they reunited in 2016.

“One of the things Axl [Rose] wanted to get off his chest was a bunch of material he’d recorded,” Slash explained to The Wall Street Journal. "So we thought, ‘Well, that’s a good way to wet our feet.’”

Furthermore, the guitarist affirmed that he's confident the band will release an album at some point, though there is no definitive timeline as far as that goes.

Guns fans are pretty familiar with a lot of the Chinese Democracy demos, which were leaked a few years ago. Lately, they've hypothesized that "Atlas Shrugged" and "State of Grace" will be the next two songs they unveil. Fans reported typing the song titles into Spotify, which showed Guns N' Roses as the first suggestion — the same thing happened last year with "Hard Skool."

Stay tuned. The band is currently on tour in South America, then will head over to Asia in November. See all of the dates on their website.

