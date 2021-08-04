At their Aug. 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Guns N' Roses debuted a new song "Absurd," which is a reworking of a previously unreleased song called "Silkworms."

"Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd for us to try this," said frontman Axl Rose to the crowd with a laugh. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet," he added. "Okay, so, this is called 'Absurd'!"

"See? I never run out of love songs. That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song," Rose said once the song was finished.

Watch the performance of "Absurd" in the pair of videos further down the page.

Die-hard fans will recognize portions of the song as "Silkworms," a track that was originally from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but never appeared on the 2008 album. Even so, "Absurd," as played onstage at Fenway Park, sounds considerably different than the leaked recordings of "Silkworms," though some parts have been left intact.

Rose's voice is deep and booming (think "Mr. Brownstone" or "It's So Easy") and the band is quite aggressive, laying into a rolling groove with some familiar, classic elements aided by lead guitar flourishes which distance the track from the old version of "Silkworms."

The members of GN'R had all said in recent years that they had been working on new material, so perhaps there is still more to come or maybe we will soon see the official single release of "Absurd."

Stay tuned, things are sure to continue to heat up.

Catch Guns N' Roses on tour at their remaining U.S. tour dates with support from Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH. Head here to see the rest of the scheduled stops.

Guns N' Roses, "Absurd" — Live on Aug. 3, 2021

