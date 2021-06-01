Guns N’ Roses Reveal Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses will be back on the road in North America this summer, as fans who noticed their recent BottleRock and Summerfest additions may have already figured out. After having to rework their touring schedule, Axl Rose and crew will now hit the road on July 31 in Hershey, Pa. to kick off their summer North American run.

According to Rolling Stone, the rescheduled run will feature support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH band while hitting dates across both the U.S. and Canada. A full itinerary can be seen below and ticketing info for the 2021 dates can be found at the band's website.

Guns N' Roses reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan turned out to be a huge success and there's been rumblings of new music possibly in the works. Late last year, Slash revealed that he and McKagan did some jamming and had been working on some material for a Guns N' Roses record. "I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around," said Slash.

As for Mammoth WVH, it's been a banner year so far for Wolfgang Van Halen's new band. After releasing the moving tribute to his father, "Distance," last fall, 2021 has seen Wolfgang preview a wealth of new material including the songs "Don't Back Down," "Mammoth," "Think It Over," "You're To Blame" and "Feel." The Mammoth WVH debut album is due June 11.

Guns N' Roses 2021 North American Tour

July 31 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 03 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 05 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

Aug. 13 - Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 16 - Commerce City, Col. @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center*

Aug. 25 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose*

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Venue to be announced*

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

Sept. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center*

Sept. 04 - Napa, Calif. @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

Sept. 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sept. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 21 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*

Sept. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena*

Sept. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*

Oct. 02 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

Oct. 03 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New tour dates

^ Festival date (MAMMOTH WVH not performing)