Guns N’ Roses Debut Another New Reunion Song ‘Hard Skool’

The Guns N' Roses reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan has yielded another new song, "Hard Skool," just weeks after the band debuted "Absurd," a reworked version of a previously unreleased song "Silkworms" from the early 2000s.

As was the case for "Absurd," "Hard Skool" was culled from leftovers from the lengthy Chinese Democracy writing sessions when both Slash and McKagan were not a part of the band. Fans will certainly recognize some elements of the track from the leaked versions that had been floating around the internet prior to the official release, but now it's been given a boost with the unmistakable presence of the pair of icons who rejoined in 2016.

The release of "Hard Skool" felt inevitable once footage of the band rehearsing the song during soundcheck, shot by Slash's girlfriend Meegan Hodges, was uploaded to the guitarist's TikTok account. A similar sort of tease came when Guns N' Roses debuted "Absurd" live before the studio version of the song was released worldwide, generating tons of buzz about the arrival of long-discussed new material.

It's still not clear what other intentions Guns N' Roses have with new music and whether this is all leading up to an album announcement, perhaps one that will include newly written songs rather than further mining the archives.

Listen to "Hard Skool" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

Guns N' Roses, "Hard Skool" Lyrics

All cautions made, every chance was given

No effort spared to save what we had

All in good faith I would not hesitate

To extend myself and lend you my hand But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway As tempers fade and lies forgiven

No cause embraced could break what we had

In its place a storm is liftin'

I would've thought you could be more of a man But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Guns N' Roses, "Hard School"