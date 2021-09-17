See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing ‘Hard School’ Before Show

A couple of days ago, a fan who had met Axl Rose after a recent Guns N' Roses show revealed that the frontman told her they'd be releasing a new song called "Hard School" soon, and last night (Sept. 16) Slash uploaded a video of the band rehearsing the track on his TikTok.

The video was filmed by Slash's girlfriend Meegan Hodges, and was taken during their soundcheck yesterday at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. Aside from Slash, Duff McKagan, drummer Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese are seen during the clip, with Rose, Dizzy Reed and Richard Fortus apparently absent.

See the video below.

Many fans pointed out that the song being played was "Hard School," but according to Setlist.fm, the song wasn't played during the show last night. However, the fact that they're practicing it is promising, and a ton of fans have been expressing their anticipation for the track on social media.

The song has been spelled out in a plethora of different ways — "Hard School," "Hardskool" and "Hard Skool" — we'll find out which is the correct one once it's officially released. It'll be the second new Guns N' Roses single following "Absurd," which they both debuted live and released a studio version of in early August.

Both songs — "Absurd" had previously been titled "Silkworms"— are Chinese Democracy outtakes that Rose had worked on, and older demos of them were leaked back in 2019. When "Absurd" was formally released this year, the writing credits listed Guns N' Roses, with Brain Mantia on the drums.

In other GN'R news, the band announced yesterday that their 2021 Mexican tour dates have been postponed.

"Gunners, due to government shut down of large gatherings and COVID restrictions, our dates in Mexico next month Oct. 2021 will need to be rescheduled to next year," they wrote in a statement. "We are currently working on a routing and will update you all as soon as possible."