Guns N’ Roses Release Official Studio Version of New Song ‘Absurd’
After debuting the new song "Absurd" live at Fenway Park in Boston earlier this week, Guns N' Roses have now released an official studio version of the track
"Absurd" is the first new material from the band since 2008's Chinese Democracy album and first new studio recording to feature guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, who rejoined in 2016, since the release of their 1994 cover of the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil."
Parts of the track are recycled from "Silkworms," a discarded song from the Chinese Democracy sessions that dates back to 2001. "Absurd," however, ditched the electronic dalliances and primarily left the intro riff and verse intact, while piling on guitar solo and lead breaks in place of those castaway elements.
Listen to "Absurd," which Guns N' Roses also performed last night (Aug. 5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at the bottom of the page and read through the lyrics (warning: NSFW) directly below.
Catch Guns N' Roses on their ongoing summer and fall tour, which features special guest Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen's band) at these dates.
Guns N' Roses, "Absurd" Lyrics [Explicit]
Ha-oww
Listen motherfuckers to the song that should be heard
Back down in the gutter is more than you deserve
Screaming fucking banshee, you know that’s what you are
Pussy full of maggots, isn’t that absurd
Dizzy little dreamer with your head down in the stars
Fucking little schemer lost yourself inside the art
Syphilitic priestess baby, I know who you are
Parasitic demon sucking acid through your heart
Absurd
Absurd
Absurd
Ha-oww
Ha-oww
Listen motherfuckers to the song that should be heard
Back down in the gutter is more than you deserve
Screaming fucking banshee, you know that’s what you are
Pussy full of maggots, isn’t that absurd
Absurd
Absurd
Absurd
Ha-oww
Ha-oww
Just another life slips away
Ha-oww
Listen motherfuckers to the song that should be heard
Back down in the gutter is more than you
deserve
Screaming fucking banshee you know that’s what you are
Pussy full of maggots, isn’t that absurd
Absurd
Ha-oww
Absurd
Absurd
Guns N' Roses, "Absurd"
