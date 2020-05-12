Update: Shinedown's Brent Smith has issued a statement concerning his comments on touring this summer. It reads as follows:

I’d like to clear up any misunderstanding about our touring plans that may be out there as some of my comments were a little misconstrued recently in the midst of trying to stay positive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’d like you all to know that while we can’t wait to play for you and see all of you on the road again, we will only do so when it’s safe. The health and wellness of our fans is what's most important and something we take very seriously. We’ll be ready to perform for you when the time is right, and in the meantime, I encourage everyone to take this time to focus on staying healthy mind, body, and spirit, so that when we are able to come back together, we are all the better for this time apart. Stay strong and optimistic - we will get through this together. Onward and upwards we all rise together - Brent Smith

Shinedown singer Brent Smith has revealed that the band plans to proceed with their tour scheduled for this summer, despite health worries associated with COVID-19. The musician indicated as much — saying the group is "not afraid" to play — in a Zippo Live interview with Jose Mangin last week (May 7).

The singer's statements arrived at a time of vast uncertainty for the live music business. While health experts recently predicted that concerts could safely return in fall 2021 "at the earliest," some music venues are already set to begin reopening under new safety and social-distancing guidelines this month.

As for Shinedown, the rockers had already moved their spring 2020 "Deep Dive" tour to later this year. That revision arrived in March when the industry had come to a standstill. Now the trek's scheduled to kick off in July, and, as Consequence of Sound pointed out, Shinedown aren't keen to reschedule it again.

"We are supposed to be on tour right now doing that tour, interspersed with headlining some festivals," Smith explained to Zippo Encore Live. "We rescheduled the tour for August and September — actually, the very first show is rescheduled for July 31 in Victoria, in Canada — but as of right now, that's all a go. So we're not backing off of that rescheduled timeline."

The Shinedown frontman continued, "Obviously, our number one priority is the safety of the public. But we also want the public to know something from us to all of them out there: we are not afraid to play for you."

Beyond imparting a desire to perform for an audience, Smith also shared his thoughts regarding the possible effects of prolonged seclusion as many stay homebound amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wanna do everything safely and we wanna go by the professionals in the medical community," the musician said, "But you can't stay inside forever. Your immune system and everything about this virus, I want people to understand this, is that if you shelter at home for too long, it's going to deplete your immune system."

That's not all. During the interview, the Shinedown singer also addressed immunocompromised fans. ("We need to be extremely diligent with them and make sure that they're safe.") He further offered general wellness tips. ("Being healthy is also working out, eating right, taking certain supplements to help boost your immune system.")

"We would never put anyone’s health at risk," Smith added before giving an exhortation to concertgoers. "Don't be paralyzed by fear. You can't allow that to happen, because then this invisible virus, however you wanna put it, then it begins to win. And we can't allow that."

Shinedown's Brent Smith Talks to Zippo Encore Live - May 7, 2020

Shinedown Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates

July 31 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum / Caesar's Windsor

Aug. 1 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Aug. 2 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest

Aug. 6 - Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 7 - Sioux Falls, Iowa @ Battery Park

Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Aug. 15 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort

Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

Aug. 22 - Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

Aug. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Aug. 28 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 29 - Catoosa, Okla. @ The Joint / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

Sept. 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 5 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds and Exposition Park

Sept. 6 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

Sept. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Sept. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Sept. 11 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Robinson Center Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre