Shinedown Announce Rescheduled Dates for ‘Deep Dive’ Tour
The "deep dive" will wait for Shinedown. Like many acts, the band has postponed their spring touring, which means that the proposed "Deep Dive" tour in which they would be digging deeper into their catalog will now have to wait until late summer before taking place.
Singer Brent Smith posted a video via the band's social media with message to fans that also leads to the newly rescheduled dates. The routing of the run is a little different than what they had in the spring, but they have managed to hit all of the scheduled cities during the tour.
Their message reads as follows:
ATTENTION Shinedown Nation: We know it’s been an intense time for everyone and we hope that you are all safe, healthy and looking after each other. The health and safety of our fans always come first, and while we were so looking forward to seeing all of you at our upcoming shows on the #SDDeepDiveTour, there are rapidly growing concerns about the Coronavirus, and we must be vigilant in complying with the CDC health guidelines and local, state and federal government mandates. So, we have to re-schedule these shows.
The GOOD NEWS is that we have new dates to share with you today. For the full list of rescheduled dates, go to shinedown.com/shows. (All tickets & VIP packages will be honored. Bring your ticket + VIP credentials to the show. Please contact point of purchase for more information).
We’re currently figuring out how we can do our part. We’ll be sharing that with you all very soon. Let’s take care of each other and stay optimistic. We’ll get through this folks! We will rise above it.
See all of the revised spring dates below, which now starts on Aug. 12 in Las Vegas. These follow a handful of scheduled shows that kicks off July 31 in Windsor, Ontario. Ticketing details for the run may be found here.
Shinedown Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates
July 31 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum / Caesar's Windsor
Aug. 1 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
Aug. 2 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 4 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest
Aug. 6 - Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair
Aug. 7 - Sioux Falls, Iowa @ Battery Park
Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Aug. 15 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort
Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern
Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Aug. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
Aug. 22 - Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget
Aug. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
Aug. 28 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Aug. 29 - Catoosa, Okla. @ The Joint / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace
Sept. 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 5 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds and Exposition Park
Sept. 6 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater
Sept. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
Sept. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre
Sept. 11 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Robinson Center Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
