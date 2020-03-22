Shinedown Announce Rescheduled Dates for ‘Deep Dive’ Tour

The "deep dive" will wait for Shinedown. Like many acts, the band has postponed their spring touring, which means that the proposed "Deep Dive" tour in which they would be digging deeper into their catalog will now have to wait until late summer before taking place.

Singer Brent Smith posted a video via the band's social media with message to fans that also leads to the newly rescheduled dates. The routing of the run is a little different than what they had in the spring, but they have managed to hit all of the scheduled cities during the tour.

Their message reads as follows:

ATTENTION Shinedown Nation: We know it’s been an intense time for everyone and we hope that you are all safe, healthy and looking after each other. The health and safety of our fans always come first, and while we were so looking forward to seeing all of you at our upcoming shows on the #SDDeepDiveTour, there are rapidly growing concerns about the Coronavirus, and we must be vigilant in complying with the CDC health guidelines and local, state and federal government mandates. So, we have to re-schedule these shows. The GOOD NEWS is that we have new dates to share with you today. For the full list of rescheduled dates, go to shinedown.com/shows. (All tickets & VIP packages will be honored. Bring your ticket + VIP credentials to the show. Please contact point of purchase for more information). We’re currently figuring out how we can do our part. We’ll be sharing that with you all very soon. Let’s take care of each other and stay optimistic. We’ll get through this folks! We will rise above it.

See all of the revised spring dates below, which now starts on Aug. 12 in Las Vegas. These follow a handful of scheduled shows that kicks off July 31 in Windsor, Ontario. Ticketing details for the run may be found here.

Shinedown Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates

July 31 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum / Caesar's Windsor

Aug. 1 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Aug. 2 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest

Aug. 6 - Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 7 - Sioux Falls, Iowa @ Battery Park

Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Aug. 15 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort

Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

Aug. 22 - Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

Aug. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Aug. 28 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 29 - Catoosa, Okla. @ The Joint / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

Sept. 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 5 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds and Exposition Park

Sept. 6 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

Sept. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Sept. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Sept. 11 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Robinson Center Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre