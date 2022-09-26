The 2022 installment of Danny Wimmer Presents' Louder Than Life Festival wrapped up last night (Sept. 15) at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, Ky. after four days.

Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers were each night's main headliners, but the event was jam-packed with some of the biggest names in rock and metal, and a few other genre-blending artists as well including Ho99o9 and Jelly Roll.

Evanescence, Bring Me the Horizon, Halestorm, Spiritbox, Lamb of God, Shinedown, In This Moment, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Body Count, Alice in Chains, Incubus, The Pretty Reckless, Papa Roach and The Native Howl — winners of Season 1 of the No Cover band competition show — were among the many other performers that played over the four days, making it the biggest weekend in Louder Than Life history.

The event is set to take place again in 2023 from Sept. 21 through the 24. Tickets are already available on the festival's website. The four-day general admission passes are currently priced at $260 plus fees.

Until then, scroll through the gallery below to see some incredible shots from this year's Louder Than Life festival, courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents and photographers Lexie Alley, Steve Thrasher, Cameron Nunez and Nathan Zucker. The pictures are sorted by the day so you can see how the weekend unfolded chronologically.