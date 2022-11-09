Ever seen a kid in a Slipknot costume crowd surf on top of his dad at a festival?

Because that's what happened at Kentucky's Louder Than Life in September. A young metal fan wearing the distinctive Slipknot jumpsuit and a period-specific Corey Taylor Slipknot mask crowd surfed while standing atop his father during a performance by DED. Luckily, a few concertgoers captured the feat on video.

See the footage down toward the bottom of this post.

The thrilling yet heartwarming stunt happened during Day 2 of Louder Than Life 2022 on Sept. 23 in Louisville, Kentucky. DED were playing on the Space Zebra Stage as the second act of the day. They performed after Vended and ahead of In Flames, In This Moment, Lamb of God and, yes, Slipknot, who were the closing headliners that night. KISS, Alice Cooper and others played the same stage the following day.

And the Slipknot kid even crowd surfed again during In Flames' set, according to a recent report from Metal Hammer. If you were at Louder Than Life 2022, did you catch the fan's stunning display?

After all, kids in Slipknot costumes rocking out at concerts certainly capture viewers' attention. Earlier this year, a child who went viral for air drumming at a Slipknot show ended up appearing on Ellen.

In September, Slipknot released their latest studio album, The End, So Far. The Iowan masked metal band will head to Europe for gigs next summer. (Get Slipknot concert tickets here.) DED, an Arizona nu-metal outfit composed of members from Greeley Estates and Man Made Machine, last released the album School of Thought in 2021. (See DED tour dates here.)

Kid in Slipknot Costume Crowd Surfs on His Dad at Louder Than Life - Sept. 23, 2022