Slipknot Announce More 2023 Tour Dates

Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer.

The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and continue through the June 21 finale in Berlin, Germany. Along the way, the band will be playing at several European festivals including Nova Rock, Rock for People, Copenhell and the Graspop Metal Meeting. See all of the newly announced dates listed below.

These are not the first shows of 2023 the band has booked as Slipknot recently announced plans to take Knotfest to Australia. Those dates are book for March 24-26, with the festival stopping down in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane along the way. The group will then follow that with a two-night staging of Knotfest Japan on April 1 and 2. There's also a March 19 date on the books for the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. So far, no U.S. dates have been announced for 2023, but that could always change.

Slipknot are currently touring in support of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, which has already yielded the new songs "The Chapeltown Rag," "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and "Yen."

Get your Slipknot tickets for their European tour here.

Slipknot 2023 European Tour Dates

June 7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 8 - Hradec, Czechia @ Rock For People

June 10 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield

June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 14 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

June 17 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 21 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena