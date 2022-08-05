Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’

Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen."

We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to build up, but when it does, it's as explosive a chorus as any other in their discography. Think "Killpop" from .5: The Gray Chapter, but heavier, and some real soaring notes from the one and only Corey Taylor.

Check out the song for yourself below. Read the lyrics to the song here, and see fan reactions at this location.

There's been a lot of hype from the members of the 'Knot leading up to the release of The End, So Far... so far. Taylor's boldly claimed it's "like a heavier version" of their 2004 record Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), Shawn "Clown" Crahan has called it "God music" and Jay Weinberg said it features "the heaviest blues song on Earth." There's a lot to unpack in all of those statements, and additionally, we know it'll be the nine's final album with Roadrunner records.

"New music, new art and new beginnings. Get ready for the end," the Clown teased in a press release for the album announcement.

"Yen" is the fourth song on The End, So Far, following "The Dying Song" and "The Chapeltown Rag," respectively, while the album opener "Adderall" remains unheard. Pre-order/save your copy of the album here now. It'll be released on various formats, and there are a couple of different box sets fans can choose from, as well.

Slipknot will be joined by Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire during their fall 2022 Knotfest Roadshow, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tenn. and wraps up in early October. Get tickets with this link.

Slipknot - 'Yen'