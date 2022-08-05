Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’

Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30.

The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind that came out prior to the album announcement, and "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)." While the remainder of the album offers plenty of unknowns, fans now at least have a reasonable slice of the album to dig into as the three singles represent tracks two, three and four on the record.

With "Yen" being a more atypical track for Slipknot — meaning it's not a hyper aggressive stomper crossed with lightning fast drum fills — and indulges a softer approach more akin to "Killpop." Still, Corey Taylor discharges some pained barks amid the more ballad-like structure — make no mistake, it's still very much Slipknot.

As a result of this style, fans appear to have less of a unified reaction, which is expected with a song such as this one. There's quite a lot to discuss and dissect, which is always a positive takeaway and a great number of headbangers having taken an immediate liking to "Yen."

Fans React to Slipknot's New Song "Yen"

