Slipknot have just announced the fall 2022 U.S. leg of their ongoing "Knotfest Roadshow" tour. It starts in late September with a new group of nine dates across the United States featuring support from two special guest artists, Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire.

The upcoming Slipknot trek kicks off on Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, and wraps up roughly three weeks later on Oct. 7 in Irvine, California. Sprinkled in are Slipknot's scheduled festival spots at Louder Than Life in Kentucky and Aftershock in Northern California.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post. Tickets and VIP go on sale this Friday (June 17).

The Knotfest Roadshow has already been tearing across North America throughout the spring. In This Moment and Jinjer supported Slipknot on the first 2022 leg of the tour, which covered much of the U.S. and parts of Canada throughout March and April. During a couple of recent concerts, Slipknot had to pause their performances to help out concertgoers.

During a Slipknot show in Illinois last week, lead vocalist Corey Taylor told the audience that new music from the Midwestern masked metal band is likely "within the next month." Last year, Slipknot released the single "The Chapeltown Rag," the group's first new material since their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. Taylor's latest solo effort, the CMFB…Sides EP, emerged in February.

This week, Slipknot will conclude the second spring2022 leg of the Knotfest Roadshow tour with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 before heading to Europe for several shows this summer. Get Slipknot concert tickets here.

Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022

Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills + Crown the Empire Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

* Festival date