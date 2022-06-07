Corey Taylor Says New Slipknot Music Likely ‘Within the Next Month’

New Slipknot music will probably emerge "within the next month." That's what lead vocalist Corey Taylor told those in attendance at the masked metal band's "Knotfest Roadshow" stop at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois, on Sunday (June 5).

Slipknot fan Stephanie Burkle was at the concert, and she sent in a video of Taylor telling the audience that the new Knot is coming "soon." It's a notion the Slipknot singer has mentioned frequently of late. On Sunday, however, he specified just how soon.

"I'm gonna start some shit by telling you that probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin' Slipknot shit," Taylor said, getting the crowd all riled up.

That was just before the band tore into a spirited performance of "The Chapeltown Rag," the 2021 Slipknot single Taylor suggested will be on the next album.

The vocalist continued, "However, in the interim — I mean, since we're fuckin' family here, right? We're fuckin' family here in Moline, Illinois. Well, since we're family, we thought we would give you just a piece. Would you like a fuckin' piece?"

He loudly added, "Is that what you want, you crazy fuckers?!"

Taylor has promised new Slipknot for much of this year. The band's next album will follow their 2019 LP, We Are Not Your Kind. Taylor's latest solo effort, CMFB…Sides, emerged in February. See Slipknot's remaining U.S. dates for June underneath the video.

Corey Taylor Says New Slipknot Likely "Within the Next Month" - June 5, 2022

Slipknot, Cypress Hill + Ho99o9 Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 11 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

June 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amp.