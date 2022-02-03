According to Corey Taylor, Slipknot are in the final stages of preparing their new album for release. A title has already been chosen, it is currently in the mixing phase and the singer expressed hopes that the We Are Not Your Kind followup will be out in about three months from now. He also said it's shaping up to sound like a "heavier" version of their seminal 2004 album, Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses.

While very little is known about the record, members of Slipknot haven't been bashful about discussing the work that has been underway. It was late 2020 when Taylor has confirmed that there had been talk of writing new material and he described Clown as being in a "trippy place" creatively. Shortly after, the percussionist avowed that time would be set aside to work on new music and in March of last year, Taylor teased that there was "a chance that [the new album] could be conceptual if we can really do it right."

Now, in an interview with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk on the 'Trunk Nation' show, the frontman coughed up more details about Slipknot's progress on what will be the group's seventh studio album.

"The record is actually in the process of being mixed right now. Everything is finished, so it's just being mixed right now, which is rad news," Taylor revealed (transcription via Blabbermouth).

Clueing fans in to a loose release timeline, he continued, "I think it's probably going to be another three months [before it is released]. The artwork's done. We just came up with the title. I'm not gonna tell you it right now. But we're really stoked. So hopefully three months from now — well, less than that — we'll get the single out, and then three months from now we'll get the album out."

Comparing the new material to the band's existing catalog, Taylor, who released his first solo album, CMFT, in 2020, he said, "It's really killer, man. It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3. It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."

With a new record on the horizon, there's quite a lot to look forward to this year for Slipknot fans. The band's 'Knotfest Roadshow' tour will continue later this year with two separate North American tour legs, each with its own set of special guest support acts. In This Moment and Jinjer have been tabbed for the first leg (March and April) with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 rounding out the bill on the second leg (May and June). See all the upcoming dates here.