Corey Taylor is quite the prolific musician. Even with Stone Sour on indefinite hiatus, the singer has no shortage of material for more solo records beyond his CMFT debut album and just confirmed that Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has ideas for new Slipknot music as well.

For Slipknot, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their continued support of 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, their sixth album, as the live events industry remains mostly at a standstill, save for the occasional livestream or drive-in concert.

Still, it has mostly been quiet on the Slipknot front, though when speaking to comedian and headbanger Don Jamieson (on the That Jamieson Show podcast) about his CMFT solo album, Taylor relayed that the band, or at least Clown, hadn't been idling in what for many has been a fairly lost year.

"I was just talking to Clown the other day about what we should… 'Cause we’re obviously thinking about what the next album could be like. And he’s in this trippy place, dude, which is rad," the singer told Jamieson. Excited to see these ideas come to fruition, Taylor continued, "I love it when he’s in this crazy mindset, because I know I’m gonna hear stuff that I’ve never heard before. He’s so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it’s pretty rad. I can’t wait."

For now, Taylor remains focused on promoting his solo album, which already saw him play a record release livestream show at The Forum in Los Angeles. At the gig, he performed every song off the CMFT album as well as 10 covers including five Stone Sour songs, one Slipknot track and others by Eddie Money, the Eagles, Dead Boys and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band (via setlist.fm).

Back in July, Taylor Taylor told Loudwire Nights radio host Toni Gonzalaez, "This [CMFT solo album] is probably the most alive album I've done in a long time. It's probably the most fun I've had making an album since the first Slipknot album, to be honest."

Corey Taylor on That Jamieson Show