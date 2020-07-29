Remember last summer when Slipknot released We Are Not Your Kind and Loudwire changed its name to Knotwire? We know what Corey Taylor thinks about it now, and he loved it.

"I was just losing it," he said in a new interview with Loudwire Nights. "That is such a great way to troll the trolls, it just made me so happy."

Now that that's out of the way, we can share what Taylor revealed about his upcoming debut solo album CMFT, which he's understandably very excited about.

"This is probably the most alive album I've done in a long time. It's probably the most fun I've had making an album since the first Slipknot album, to be honest," he teased. Not only did he get to work with some of his best friends on it, but some of the songs on it are ones he's kept on the shelf for over 20 years.

"It's gonna throw people for a loop because it is unlike anything I've ever done," he continued. "However, it is the most fun album people are gonna hear in all of 2020."

Taylor and his collaborators also recorded several acoustic versions of the songs, as well as covers of songs by other artists, ranging from Dead Boys to Eddie Money. The plan is to eventually release the extra material, which will likely be packaged as a special for Record Store Day.

To hear more details about about the album, including the story behind a song he wrote when he was in high school, listen to the full interview above, and check out his two new songs "CMFT Must Be Stopped" and "Black Eyes Blue" below.