Former Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni will return to the stage again in 2024, this time with his band Painface, who will play their first show since 2015. And Corey Taylor, who replaced Colsefni in Slipknot in 1997, will be in attendance.

The show is set for Jan. 27 at the Patio Nightclub in Las Vegas with special guest The Darkest Day.

Since reforming in 2010, Painface have played sporadic shows and, per a comment on the band's Facebook page, they estimate the last time they performed was back in 2015.

Earlier this year, Colsefni performed a brief run of shows in Australia and New Zealand, tackling Slipknot's first release, 1996's Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., in its entirety. Taylor, who has apparently remained friendly with Colesfni through all these years, expressed his excitement at the singer's return, lamenting that he could not make the trek to the the Australian continent to see it for himself.

Since Taylor lives in Las Vegas, he'll finally get his shot to see Colsefni back in action, albeit with Painface. On X (formerly Twitter), the Slipknot frontman exclaims, "Hope to see everyone at this show on Jan. 27th! It'll be great to have my friends Anders Colsefni and Painface in Vegas with The Darkest Day. Gonna be wild!"

More About Painface

After Colsefni and Slipknot parted ways, the vocalist formed Painface in 1998.

The group plays a rhythmically intense style of metal, akin to Slipknot, though not nearly as chaotic and frenzied and their lone full length, Fleshcraft, was released in 1999. One EP, 2000's On a Pale Horse, followed before the band changed their name to On a Pale Horse in 2001.

Colsefni left On a Pale Horse in 2003 and, in 2010, Painface reunited with a new lineup under the returning vocalist. Since that reunion, Painface have issued one EP — 2013's Skullcrusher.

Watch a 2014 performance from Painface directly below.

Painface, Full Set — Jan. 11, 2014 at Wooly's in Des Moines, Iowa