Surprise! Anders Colsefni re-recorded all of Slipknot's first release, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. with a new band.

Colsefni, who was Slipknot's original vocalist before Corey Taylor took over vocal duties in 1997, just uploaded his reimagined version of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. earlier today (March 14). The set of songs first came out on Oct. 31, 1996, and had a total running time of 51 minutes, including the hidden track "Dogfish Rising."

The new version of the album was recorded with New Zealand nu-metal outfit Kaosis and is just over 35 minutes in length. Colsefni previously worked with the band on their 2023 song "Breaking the Fallen," along with original Mushroomhead vocalist Jeffrey Nothing.

Kaosis have additional ties to Slipknot in that they collaborated with Sid Wilson on a brand new track titled "It All Comes Down," which also features Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal.

"This record is dedicated to Joey [Jordison] and Paul [Gray], my eternal brothers. This project completes their legacy for the original Crowz," Colsefni said in a statement to Blabbermouth.

"This important part of their heritage can now be heard by the Maggot generation of the 'Knot family. I miss them both deeply every day and I hope that this tribute to them honors their memory and our ever-lasting friendship. Long live the 'Knot."

The Slipknot Wiki page states that "Crowz" was an inside joke that Jordison came up with sometime in late 1995, and was used in reference to a variety of things in the band's world at the time, from the band members to song demos.

Colsefni first announced his own celebration of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in June of 2023, revealing a set of tour dates where he planned to play the album in its entirety. That tour took place in Australia and New Zealand in October, and you can check out footage from the shows here.

Taylor even expressed support for the vocalist, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them."

