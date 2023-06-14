Former Slipknot Vocalist Anders Colsefni to Play ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ in Full on Upcoming Tour

Former Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni will embark on a tour later this year in Australia and New Zealand with former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis, where Colsefni will play Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in its entirety.

The tour, dubbed Nu Metal Mayhem, features 12 dates in Australia and New Zealand throughout the month of October. The trek kicks off Oct. 11 in Sydney, Australia and will wrap up the 23 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

See the full tour schedule below.

Colsefni, who was in Slipknot from 1995 to '97 and was replaced by Corey Taylor, sang for the group on Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., which was technically their first album, although 1999's Slipknot is often regarded as their first official release. The 8-track album was released on Halloween in 1996, and also featured founding members Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison, in addition to guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh Brainard.

Including the hidden track "Dogfish Rising," the album clocks in at just over 51 minutes, and Colsefni is set to perform it in full during the upcoming run. Reavis, on the other hand, will play Mushroomhead songs, as well as some by A Killer's Confession. He was a member of Mushroomhead from 2004 until 2015.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at this location, where fans can also request a "VIP Enquiry" for each artist.

Waylon Reavis + Anders Colsefni Tour Admat numetalmayhem.com loading...

Waylon Reavis + Anders Colsefni 2023 Australian + New Zealand Tour Dates

Oct. 11 - Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

Oct. 12 - Adelaide, Australia @ Enigma Bar

Oct. 13 - Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

Oct. 14 - Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Oct. 15 - Goldcoast, Australia @ Mo's Desert Clubhouse

Oct. 16 - Toowoomba, Australia @ Irish Club Hotel

Oct. 18 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

Oct. 19 - Taranaki, New Zealand @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

Oct. 20 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Valhalla

Oct. 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ The Embankment

Oct. 22 - Queenstown, New Zealand @ Yonder

Oct. 23 - Dunedin, New Zealand @ Dive