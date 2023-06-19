After announcing last week that he'll be playing Slipknot's demo/album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full on a brief tour in Australia and New Zealand, the band's former frontman Anders Colsefni has issued a long follow-up statement about the run, which is dedicated to both Joey Jordison and Paul Gray.

The 10-track album (11 if you count the noisy hidden track "Dogfish Rising") was released on Halloween in 1996, three years before Slipknot released their first official full length on Roadrunner Records. The lineup at the time featured Colsefni, who was replaced by Corey Taylor the following year, as well as percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan, late drummer and bassist Joey Jordison and Paul Gray, respectively, and guitarists Donnie Steele (lead) and John "Gnar" Brainard (rhythm).

Colesfni had suggested that this 12-date tour, which will also feature former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis performing a co-headlining set of his own, may be the only time he ever plays the record in full live.

In a new statement released to Blabbermouth, Colsefni opens up a bit more about the upcoming jaunt.

"As many of you are aware, I am not big on social media or talking in the press but with the growing amount of interest in my forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, I feel it is time to issue a statement," the vocalist (who currently fronts Painface) begins, "My performances as part of this tour are dedicated to my fallen brothers, Joey and Paul. I miss you both dearly. I will be drawing on you both to deliver these songs to our fans with the same level of aggression and volatility that we did together 27 years ago."

Grateful for the positive response to the tour announcement, Colsefni goes on, "I'd like to acknowledge the vast outpouring of support from my fans all over the world. It has been extremely touching to know how much faith you have had in me for all these years. I will do you all proud."

He cautions fans that they shouldn't expect his vocals to sound exactly as they did on that 1996 recordings, noting that time and experience has afford room for professional growth.

"I will endeavor to keep the set as authentic to the emotions and sentiments of which they are written," the vocalist affirms, "but I will deliver them as I am now, not the kid I once was. Since these songs were written almost three decades ago, I have had many great opportunities in various bands to hone my vocal abilities, and stagecraft and to grow as a person."

Colsefni even recognized Taylor's support of the tour and that the two have maintained a close relationship since the 1990s.

"In response to Corey's well wishes I'd like to say 'Thank you'. It may come as a surprise to many maggots, but it is actually Corey who I have maintained an ongoing friendship since my departure from the band. There has only ever been a kinship between us. I consider Corey a true brother and he has always had my back, and I his," Colsefni continues.

In conclusion, the singer states, "Thank you all again for your adoration and support and I look forward to delivering Australasia Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. for the first time ever. Long live the KNOT."

