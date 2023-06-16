What does Corey Taylor think of former Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni performing the band's demo/album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full on an upcoming tour? The social media recluse has emerged from the digital darkness to offer some brief thoughts.

From 1995 to 1997, Colesfni fronted Slipknot, who were still finding their way musically before being snatched up by Roadrunner Records after A&R legend Monte Conner heard "Spit It Out." Released on Halloween of 1996, the eight-song Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. album showcased a raw band with a range of ambition that would properly play out over the next 25-plus years.

Earlier this week, the vocalist announced he'll be embarking on a 12-date tour in Australia and New Zealand where he will play the record in its entirety.

No song off Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. has been played live by Slipknot since 1998 (per setlist.fm), which makes it a rather enticing tour for 'Knot fans. Even Corey Taylor wants to see it!

On Twitter, Taylor shared a news report of the tour announcement and said, "Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefni is going to crush them."

It's quite the endorsement and eases some apprehension fans may have had, wondering whether or not the upcoming tour sits well with current members of Slipknot. So that's a relief!

Colsefni's tour is set to launch on Oct. 11, just days after Taylor wraps up a solo U.S. tour with an Oct. 7 performance at the Aftershock Festival.