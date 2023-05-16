It's a busy day for Corey Taylor, who just dropped a new single "Beyond," a corresponding video and revealed all the pertinent info for his CMF2 solo album. But there's even more for fans, as the singer has also booked a late summer / early fall run in support of the album.

Wargasm, Oxymorrons and Luna Aura will provide support on the run, which kicks off Aug. 25 in Denver and continues through to an Oct. 7 conclusion at this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. You can see all dates for the run listed below.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, May 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time at CoreyTaylor.com.

Artist VIP pre-sale tickets and packages go on-sale starting Tuesday, May 16 at 12PM ET. Just use the password: CMF2.

As for Taylor's new music, you can get a closer look at the Dale "Rage" Resteghini-directed video for "Beyond" right here, and be sure to pick up Taylor's CMF2 album when it arrives on Sept. 15. Pre-orders are currently being taken here.

Corey Taylor Summer / Fall Tour Dates

Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium *

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *

Aug. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore *

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

Sept. 2 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory *

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

Sept. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit *

Sept. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues *

Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

Sept. 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater *

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *

Sept. 15 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Oakdale **

Sept. 16 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount **

Sept. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall **

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel **

Sept. 28 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre **

Sept. 29 - Henderson, Nev. @ The Dollar Loan Center ***

Oct. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues **

Oct. 3 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern **

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show