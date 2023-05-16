Corey Taylor Reveals Aggressive Love Song ‘Beyond,’ Reveals ‘CMF2′ Album Details + Tour Dates

UPDATE: Corey Taylor has also announced a late summer / early fall headline tour in support of his CMF2 album. Wargasm, Oxymorrons and Luna Aura will provide support on the run. See all of the dates listed below.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, May 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time at CoreyTaylor.com.

Artist VIP pre-sale tickets and packages go on-sale starting Tuesday, May 16 at 12pm EST. Password: CMF2

The "great big mouth" has a great big love, and he's not afraid to show it. Corey Taylor is building up to his second solo album by releasing the new song "Beyond," a triumphant track with a bit of My Chemical Romance energy that is certain to keep you singing "on and on and on."

“I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I'm also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song. Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me," says Taylor, adding, "It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let's turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

Corey Taylor will be the special guest on the Tuesday night (May 16) of the Loudwire Nights radio show, where he commented on the song's history, explaining, “That’s a song that over the years I’ve re-written like four or five times. It just, it was close but it was never there. Especially musically and lyrically. The arrangement stayed pretty much the same but for the most part there were certain parts that I re-wrote from scratch, I totally re-wrote the lyrics. It wasn’t until I really decided I was going to really focus on that tune that I could really kind of take the time and find the best ways to make it the best song possible—and it really came together."

"As soon as we started putting it together like that and allowing the band to really kind of add their own spin on this stuff, it was no holds barred: Here we go, this is gonna be rad,” said Taylor. Be sure to tune in to Loudwire Nights tonight (May 16) at 7PM to hear the full chat with Corey Taylor.

As for the new song, you can check it out, as well as the song's lyrics and the Dale "Rage" Resteghini-directed video below, and if you like what you hear, be sure to pick it up at this location.

Corey Taylor, "Beyond" Lyrics

It’s Only My Heart That You’re Taking, But You’re So Alive It’s Amazing

Before We Begin I Wanna Make it Go On and On and On...

It’s Only My Hate That You’re Killing, Cuz You’re So Alive, It’s Thrilling

I Want To Succumb... Take Me Beyond... Come together cuz I’m ready for you

Nothing matters - all I want is you

Just say... you’ll eat me alive; just stay... I’m ready to die

Give me everything I never could have

I’ll show you everything I know that I am

Just one more time tonight...

...I pr omise in the morning everything is alright Write this down, mark my words: I would tear myself apart for you

Find me when the lights go down and I’ll show you what I see It’s Only My Heart That You’re Taking, But You’re So Alive It’s Amazing

Before We Begin I Wanna Make it Go On and On and On and On

It’s Only My Hate That You’re Killing, Cuz You’re So Alive, It’s Thrilling

I Want To Succumb, I Want To Take You Beyond... All I wanted was a dream come true

All I wanted was a woman like you, with a

Fire in your heart - smoke in your eyes

...All I wanted was a place for you and I Write it down and mark my words: I will tear myself apart --- for you

...Find me when the lights go down, I’ll show you what I

- I’ll show you what I see! It’s Only My Heart That You’re Taking, But You’re So Alive It’s Amazing

Before We Begin I Wa nna Make it Go On and On and On and On

It’s Only My Hate That You’re Killing, Cuz You’re So Alive, It’s Thrilling

I Want To Succumb, I Want To Take You Beyond... Solo (CT) It’s Only My Heart That You’re Taking, But You’re So Alive It’s Amazing

Before We Begin I Wanna Make it Go On and On and On...

It’s Only My Heart That You’re Taking, But You’re So Alive It’s Amazing

Before We Begin I Wanna Make it Go On and On and On and On

It’s Only My Hate That You’re Killing, Cuz You’re So Alive, It’s Thrilling

I Want To Succumb... Take Me Beyond ...

Corey Taylor, "Beyond"

corey taylor, beyond single art BMG / Decibel Cooper loading...

Just last month, it was revealed that Taylor had signed a new record deal to promote and release his next solo set. As part of his deal with BMG, Taylor has also launched his Decibel Cooper imprint that will issue not only his CMF2 album but also those of the new artists he signs.

READ MORE: The Slipknot Hit That Corey Taylor Is 'Tired of Playing'

Back in January, Taylor revealed the working titles of several songs for his new album, and "Beyond" was one of them, which has obviously kept its name intact. Other titles included "The Box," "Post Traumatic Blues," "Talk Sick," "We Are the Rest," "Sorry Me," "Breath of Fresh Smoke," "Hey Manifesto," "Midnight," "Stay Calm," "Starmate," "Punchline," "Someday, I'll Change Your Mind," "Not in the Mood to Live," "Dead Flies," "All I Want Is Hate" and "That Mouse Is Dead."

Now Taylor has now released some artwork and the track listing for the record as well, and confirmed that the record will arrive on Sept. 15. He says of the record, “My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going,” The multi-talented Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin on this collection. Pre-orders are available here.

Corey Taylor, CMF2 Album Art + Track Listing

corey taylor, cmf2 album art BMG / Decibel Cooper loading...

1. The Box

2. Post Traumatic Blues

3. Talk Sick

4. Breath Of Fresh Smoke

5. Beyond

6. We Are The Rest

7. Midnight

8. Starmate

9. Sorry Me

10. Punchline

11. Someday I’ll Change Your Mind

12. All I Want Is Hate

13. Dead Flies

Corey Taylor Summer / Fall Tour Dates

Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium *

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *

Aug. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore *

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

Sept. 2 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory *

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

Sept. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit *

Sept. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues *

Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

Sept. 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater *

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *

Sept. 15 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Oakdale **

Sept. 16 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount **

Sept. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall **

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel **

Sept. 28 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre **

Sept. 29 - Henderson, Nev. @ The Dollar Loan Center ***

Oct. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues **

Oct. 3 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern **

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show