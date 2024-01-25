Corey Taylor on Wednesday (Jan. 24) shared a serious update about his mental health, the Slipknot singer explaining in a video why he recently canceled his upcoming North American solo tour, saying, "I kinda don't recognize myself."

In the clip, which appears to have been filmed himself inside a vehicle, the rocker also explains why he decided to keep his short run of spring 2024 tour dates in Japan and the Philippines while scuttling the planned North American trek.

"Hey everybody, Corey Taylor here," the singer begins. "Where do I even start? I decided to make this video in response to a lot of the feedback that came out after I announced that I would be carrying on with my Southeast Asia run — originally, that was supposed to be mentioned in the statement I released related to my mental health lapse."

He says, "The truth of the matter is I understand why so many of you are upset. And I'm just going to break it down for you. I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement — the whole nine yards culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse."

Taylor adds, "I kinda don't recognize myself. So, again, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset. I need time to start working on my heart and mind and get straight. The reason I'm keeping the Southeast Asia run is it's literally four shows, it's literally a week. I'm gonna see how I do with that, and just take it day by day basically."

He continues, "I'm working on self care right now, getting the help I need, and surrounding myself with my family. So, to everyone concerned with me, thank you very much, I appreciate it. To anyone who's upset, I hope this answers your questions."

Taylor concludes, "I'm just doing the best for me right now, it's a long road, and I don't know what's at the end of it, but I look forward to it, and I have gratitude for it. And I hope you can show me some patience. Thank you."

In his original Jan. 5 statement about the tour cancellation, Taylor said, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I."

He added, "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others, but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family."

Loudwire wishes Taylor and his family all the best as the rock star continues to work on improving his mental health.

